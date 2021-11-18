Ben Grannis is on a very ambitious bike ride to raise funds and awareness for student-led TextLess Live More and its campaign to end distracted driving, inspired by a cyclist, 18-year-old Merritt Levitan, who was killed by a driver who was texting.
After leaving the tip of Cape Cod in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in August, 5,000 miles ago, Ben recently arrived in Seattle. The next leg of the trip is to ride from Seattle to San Diego, which has been put off until January, as has his Astoria visit.
On his way to fly home for now, he stopped in Seaside, and left from Cannon Beach on Sunday. The final segment of his journey is from San Diego to Jacksonville, Florida. There are photos and a daily video journal of his adventures so far on his “eyesupride” Instagram page.
Ben wrote on his EyesUpRide.com website (where you can donate) that when he learned about TextLess Live More, he found their “mission is powerful. End distracted driving forever, and prevent future needless tragedies it can cause.”
But his “mission extends beyond road safety. It’s to illuminate, illustrate and demonstrate the benefits of life away from technology. When we put the phone down, it’s a lot easier to: Look at the beauty around us; Listen to the people we love; Live life to the fullest.”