A herd of bachelor elk has been seen blithely lounging around in various fields just off U.S. Highway 101 a little south of Seaside. Although many lookie-loos stopped to gawk (including the Ear), the elk were oblivious to the observers, and to the traffic jam they caused.
In case you're wondering, this breed is named after President Theodore Roosevelt, and is the largest of the elk species, according to OregonWild.org (bit.ly/TRelk).
Bull elk weigh an average of about 850 pounds, have the largest antlers of all elk species and are known to live up to 16 years in the wild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.