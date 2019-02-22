When it comes to authenticity, some theater directors go all out,” former The Daily Astorian editor Patrick Webb observed. “When Rita Smith was putting together the latest Peninsula Players production of the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta ‘HMS Pinafore,’ she wanted the stage at the River City Playhouse in Ilwaco, Washington, to resemble a sailing ship.
“Stage manager and set designer Andy Tauber obliged with a wheel and bowsprit and pretend cannon balls. For an added touch, she turned to history enthusiast Tucker Wachsmuth of Oysterville, Washington, who loaned the troupe several items, including this cannon (shown, in a photo by Patrick Webb), which was part of his grandfather Louis’ collection, and had been displayed at Dan and Louis’ Oyster Bar in Portland.”
“The cannon is thought to be from an Italian ship called the ‘Cavour’ that wrecked Dec. 8, 1903, in the Columbia River two miles south of the Cape Disappointment lighthouse,” he said. As an aside: She’s thought to be the first Italian vessel to wreck on the Columbia River Bar. (bit.ly/cavwreck)
“Theater enthusiasts can enjoy the show,” Patrick added, “which opens March 29 and runs for three weekends.”
