So Gearhart thinks it has elk problems?
An AP story this week featured a moose who sauntered into a hospital lobby in Anchorage, Alaska, to nosh on the greenery (bit.ly/moosenosh). The moose is pictured, courtesy of Anchorage Regional Hospital via AP.
It got in when extremely cold temperatures caused the doors to be stuck open. After a stay of about 10 minutes, spent serenely snacking and gazing around, it calmly meandered back out.
“It’s definitely different than small-town Iowa,” noted Stephanie Hupton, a former Iowan who works nearby.
