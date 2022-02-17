A few weeks ago, this column ran a story about how the packet ship Silvie (or Sylvie or Sylvia) de Grasse sailed down the Columbia River with a cargo of lumber, bound for San Francisco, and ran aground on a rock ledge off Tongue Point.
She was so overloaded, she could not be refloated, so there she sat. Everything was removed from the ship, but it has been a mystery ever since as to what happened to the medicine chest.
Until an item was spotted in The Daily Morning Astorian, dated Feb. 3, 1900, that is. The story mentioned that the chest first became the property of James A. Welch (1816 — 1876), a pioneer. His son, John W. Welch (1846 — 1925), inherited it, and he gave it to Dr. O. B. Estes, who gave it to the Oregon Historical Society.
The story was confirmed by Kim Buergel, registrar for museum collections at the Oregon Historical Society, and yes, indeed, they do have the long-missing medicine chest; the provenance was also confirmed. The item is listed as "loaned by O. B. Estes, M.D."
There is a long inventory list of what the chest's exotic bottles contained, including: balsam captiva (actually balsam kopiva, used for bladder and kidney ailments), laudanum (tincture of opium for pain), basilicon (an ointment for wounds and infections), spirits of camphor (for aches and pains) and sweet spirits of nitre (to reduce fever, muscle spasms and treat cold sores).
There was also spirits of hart horn (aka hartshorn, inhalant to wake someone after fainting), mercurial ointment (for skin irritation and to kill body lice), tartar emetic (an expectorant, and used to treat parasitic infections) and sambucus canadensis (to treat colds).
Long story short: Mystery solved, the medicine chest has been found.