Ear: Wreck

The British barque Carmarthen Castle, heading from Wilmington, California, to Portland, wrecked on Dec. 2, 1886 in Nestucca Bay on the Oregon Coast, 40 miles below the entrance of the Columbia River Bar, the Los Angeles Herald reported.

But no one knew about it until a telegraphic dispatch was received by Wilson & Co. of Los Angeles, from Captain Richards, master of the vessel: "The Carmarthen Castle shifted her position this morning and listed over to seaward. The sea is making a clear breach over the deck, and the gear and vessel is washing in shore. From present appearance there is no hope to save the ship."

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.