Don't know how many would think to connect the Oregon Lottery (oregonlottery.org) with karma, but perhaps it's so. At least it's true for Ann Charkowicz and her husband, Brian, of Coos Bay. She is pictured, courtesy of the Oregon Lottery.
The couple was preparing for an agate-hunting vacation when they saw a toddler wander out into a busy street. Luckily, the couple jumped to the rescue, and got the child home safely.
After they returned from the vacation, Ann bought an Oregon Lottery raffle ticket. "I figured I did something good," she told the Oregon Lottery, "something good might happen to me." Well, she was right. She won $1 million, and received $680,000 after taxes.
"I had a feeling I was going to win, and it came true," she added. "It was karma."
