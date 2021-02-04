"Stepped out the doors of Pier 11 in Astoria recently, and passed a couple sitting at a table outdoors, about to enjoy an adult beverage," Nancy Murray recalled. "… I recognized the woman, a nurse I had worked with, (and) threw up my hands in surprise — and promptly dropped my keys. Kerplunk! They fell through a gaping crack between the deck boards and right into the mighty Columbia River! Whoa!
"Now what? 'Jarvis,' my little dog, was locked in the car. Of course. Luckily, I had walked him not too much earlier, two windows were down an inch or two, and he had his cozy bed and a bowl of water."
But her spare keys were at home in Naselle, Washington, and her phone was in the locked car.
Luckily, Linda Fenton-Mendenhall let Nancy use her phone to find a ride home, where she grabbed the keys, "fed the other two dogs, put away the chickens and ducks for the night," and called her neighbor, Camille, for a ride back to Astoria. Camille recruited her son and two of his friends, who came bearing magnets and flashlights.
It was dark when they returned to Pier 11.
"I went over to my car to get Jarvis out," Nancy said. "… He was sitting in the back seat, waiting patiently, and then bursting with gratitude when he saw me.
"I, on the other hand, was blown away to see my keys … sitting on the front seat, with a note from my former co-worker, Gretchen, and her husband, who had taken it upon themselves, while I was gone, to fish my keys out of the river, clean them and put them in my car."
All's well that ends well, and gratitude rules.
"Love this town," Nancy declared.