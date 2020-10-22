"A beach walker, the Oregon State Police, the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network and Cape Meares Park Manager Kirk Barham rescued a seal pup trapped in a net along the Bayocean Spit," Oregon State Parks posted on their Facebook page.
"The beach visitor spotted the pup Oct. 12 and made the phone call that set the rescue chain in motion. Watch the video to see Kirk cutting the net from around the pup and hear the pup's reaction (sound on). The seal pup appeared unharmed and headed to the ocean. Kirk’s fingers were unscathed!" (A different seal pup is shown.)
By the way, if you spot an injured, stranded or dead marine mammal, leave it alone, but report it by calling the Oregon State Police tipline at 800-452-7888, or the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 541-270-6830 or email stranding@oregonstate.edu
"The Marine Mammal Stranding Network said that it's rare to find a seal alive after becoming entangled and washed ashore," the post concluded. That's one lucky pup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.