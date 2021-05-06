"I just knew the last time we went to this old park there had to be other old items there to be found," Don Kelly posted on the Northwest Artifact Recovery Team Facebook page (https://bit.ly/NWDiggers) on April 26.
"When I was told that an old Chinese coin was found there, it sparked my interest. Tons of iron at this site is probably why no one wants to dig there. After a few hours of garbage, out pops a 1918 Standing Liberty quarter, which are always hard to find.
"I was ecstatic when I yelled out to my brother I had found silver. As he approached me, I had a signal inches away from the quarter when out popped a beautiful 1890 Morgan silver dollar. I was to the moon by then!
"Later I noticed a green color on back of the Morgan dollar which tells me probably an Indian Head penny is in that hole as well. Also found old spoons, a pen quill and what I think was an ink bottle.
"Two interesting compacts were found, one being ornate, and the other was like a pill or snuff box with powder inside. Also a metal ball object probably a knob … All in all a great day for artifacts and great coinage."
Later, Don found the Indian Head penny that had been stuck to the Morgan dollar, which turns out to be a rare Carson City mintage, Derrick T. Glover of the American Numismatic Association told Don.
"Your … Morgan Dollar is a lucky survivor," Glover explained, "as approximately 90% of all 1890 (Carson City) dollars were melted."
Don's response? "Happy dance!"