It is so worrisome when a pet gets lost and you can't find them, and "Lulu" (left) and "Buttons" (right) are both still missing.
"On Dec. 31, my dad and his girlfriend, and their dog, Lulu, were traveling on U.S. Highway 30, heading towards Astoria," Megan Brown said, "when my dad, Cliff McClelland, hit a patch of ice and lost control of his truck, causing it to roll." The accident happened just below the Bradley Hill viewpoint.
Cliff said Lulu jumped over a guardrail and ran down the hill, heading west. She was last seen Monday night on Clifton Road, but they were unable to catch her.
Lulu is an 8-year-old brown and white doxie mix, chipped and wearing a collar with tags and a bell on it. If you find her, please call Megan at 360-904-2125 or Cliff at 360-798-4167. There is a reward for her return.
Niki Ratana's Chihuahua, Buttons, went missing on Jan. 3. Niki and her two dogs went down to the parking area at the Columbia River beach in Fort Stevens State Park, where they went for a walk to the wildlife viewing bunker.
Dogs loaded back up in the truck (did Buttons jump back out?), Niki headed for Washington, where she made one quick stop at Chinook Park, and another one near the entrance to the Astoria Bridge. She got out of the car both times.
When she got home, she realized Buttons was missing. The dog must have hopped out at one of those three locations. "She's never just jumped out of my truck unless we're pulling up to our house," Niki said.
Buttons is black, with brown lower legs and a white spot on her chest, and was wearing a collar with an ID tag. If you find her, please call 907-830-6496 or 907-764-1857. There is a reward for Buttons' safe return.
"She is loved beyond measure," Niki said, "and our family has been beside itself without her."