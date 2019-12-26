The year 1881 was an ugly one for ships coming to the Columbia River, and it started out with a particularly grisly wreck, that of the British bark Lupatia on Jan. 3, according to Lewis & Dryden's Marine History of the Pacific Northwest, published in 1895 (bit.ly/LewDry).
Sailing from Hiogo, Japan, she was heading up the coast in a dense fog, and approaching the Tillamook Lighthouse, which was not lit, as it was still under construction. The lighthouse is pictured, courtesy of the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum.
"About 8 p.m., Capt. Wheeler, who was in charge of the work (at the lighthouse), was startled by the sound of voices outside,” Lewis & Dryden’s reports. "The weather was thick, with a strong southwest gale, but they at once sighted the red light of a ship inshore, and heard a terror-stricken voice give the order, 'Hard aport.'
"Capt. Wheeler immediately ordered lanterns placed in the uncompleted tower, and as quickly as possible a large bonfire was lighted. The glare lit up the scene so that Wheeler and his men could plainly see the vessel struggling to escape, less than 600 feet away.
"Her yards were aback, and she seemed to be working out of the dangerous place, but soon afterward the red light disappeared, and no further cries were heard from those on board.
"The watchers were hopeful that she had succeeded in working out of her perilous position, but when morning dawned a shattered topmast and other portions of the rigging were discovered above the surface of the water near the rocks alongshore.
"Not a soul was left to tell the tale, but the next day the bodies of 12 men were washed up on the beach. Whining about them was a half-grown shepherd dog, which had been more fortunate than his human companions.
"The Lupatia was in command of the mate, B. H. Raven, her master, Irvine, having died at sea on the way out from Antwerp. She carried a crew of 16 men, and most of the bodies were recovered, although the difficulty of communication with the coast at that point necessitated their burial on the spot."
