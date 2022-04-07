A distress signal first was seen flying at the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse on a Friday afternoon in late March 1890 by the steam schooner Louis Olsen.
They weren't able to approach the rock, due to heavy rolling seas, but they brought the news to Astoria, causing "quite an excitement." Unfortunately, at the time, both the lighthouse tender Manzanita and another government vessel that could have helped were not in port.
When Capt. Richardson and the Manzanita returned at sundown, it was too late to leave, so the mission was put off until just before daylight. An intrepid Daily Morning Astorian reporter, dubbing himself "the scribe," decided to ride along.
Once they approached the Columbia River Bar, "the white surf crested rolling breakers come in from the ocean, and at our left dash over the bar," the scribe wrote, "as the staunch little steamer plunges on … now high upon the crest of a huge wave, then rolling and bowing as gracefully as a sweet miss of 16, she sinks away down into the hollow and gallantly climbs over another incoming wave."
Not surprisingly, he became quite seasick, calling it "a day of reckoning." They encountered a squall, but chugged steadily along until at 8:30 a.m., when they were "along side that wild, weird, natural fortress, Tillamook Rock."
Six men took the cutter to the rock, with waves "flinging the spray over 40 feet up in the air." It turned out that the assistant lightkeeper, Louis C. Sauer, had gone insane after nearly three years of living on Tillamook Rock. (Who wouldn't?)
He would have to be removed, which involved the steamer cruising around the rock steadily while the cutter tried not to get dashed on the rocks while Sauer was fastened into a basket and lowered into the cutter. Mission accomplished, the steamer headed back to Astoria.
Sauer was a Union cavalry veteran of the Civil War, and no softie, but the isolation of Tillamook Rock was too much for him. "He converses freely, but is uncommonly nervous now," the scribe noted, "and is evidently subject to temporary mental aberration." He was put into the sheriff's custody until he could be examined by a medical commission. Hopefully, he lived far, far inland happily ever after.