“I swear! Unknown to me and the postmaster, I somehow received this coin in my mailbox," Astorian Ron Foss wrote. His photos of the Philippine coin are shown.
The coin's face says "Republika ng Pilipinas, 5 piso, Emilio Aguinaldo, 2012"; the back side says "Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, 1993." Apparently it's equivalent to a U.S. dime.
"When I asked at the post office, 'who can put stuff in my mailbox?' she said 'only you and the postal carrier.' I knew that, but had to be sure.
"It's a little box. There is no other access to the building or mailbox because there's high security. There's a guard behind a one-way glass and video cameras that record 24/7 and a brand new (no key fob) door!
"But, here it is, and I don't know how it got there. There is no room for a coin to be inserted without a key. Why did I get this coin? Who gave me this?"
"Last year a longtime resident of Astoria passed away," Ron added, reaching for a connection. "She and I shared the same last name. That's it!" But there's still no answer.
So, how did the mystery coin get in his mailbox? Anyone have any ideas?
