Since Astoria is believed to be loaded with spirits, you might just encounter one. So, what is the proper etiquette on such an occasion?
A 1921 article addressed this thorny issue of good form (tinyurl.com/manners-please), and below some hints are offered for your edification:
• We cannot urge you too strongly to appear perfectly natural when receiving a ghost. If you are seated, remain so. You won't gain anything by standing up.
• Always speak to a ghost when it calls. Never permit it to stand willy-nilly on the doorsill for any length of time. This little courtesy is only its due.
• Make your salutation perfectly natural … This will start things off pleasantly, and open the way for confidences.
• If the message is of importance, you must conduct yourself accordingly, and listen with an absorbed expression.
Whatever you do, and whomever you meet, just remember this: Maintaining decorum is essential.
