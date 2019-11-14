Here's a tidbit for North Coast sports fans: "The recent World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals held some interest for a couple of Clatsop County residents, who just happened to spend time in the Major Leagues with those respective teams," The Astorian sports reporter Gary Henley wrote.
"Jim Dickson (pictured, left), a graduate of Seaside High School, made his Major League debut on July 2, 1963, for the Houston Colt .45s, who eventually became the Houston Astros.
"He spent four years in the Majors, but just one with Houston. He played for the Cincinnati Reds in 1964, and spent the 1965-1966 seasons with the Kansas City Athletics. He returned to Clatsop County, and most recently served as a pitching coach at Warrenton High School.
"Representing the Washington Nationals was Brian Bruney (pictured, right), a Class of 2000 graduate of Warrenton High School.
"After breaking into the Majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2004-2005), he played for the New York Yankees from 2006-2009, and in fact played in the 2009 World Series, pitching a third of an inning in Game 1 against Philadelphia.
"After his Yankee career, Bruney played for the Washington Nationals in 2010, then spent his final two years (2011-2012) with the Chicago White Sox."
