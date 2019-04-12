April 15 is not just tax day, it’s National Tax Day. To commemorate that dreaded day, the Boston Tea Party is pictured.
It should also be noted that — perhaps not coincidentally — Monday is also National Rubber Eraser Day, National Take A Wild Guess Day and National Titanic Remembrance Day. If you get hungry, it’s also National Glazed Spiral Ham Day.
If you’re wondering how tax day became April 15, it didn’t actually happen until 1955. For years before that, it was March 1. The date was moved to supposedly make things easier for taxpayers — and give them more time to wring their hands — since the tax laws had become increasingly arcane and convoluted. How thoughtful. (bit.ly/taxmax1, bit.ly/maxtax2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.