"Comet Neowise has come and gone," Astorian Jack Harris noted. "This is a little late, but I got a pretty good picture of it over the bridge a few weeks ago." He's referring to the photo shown, taken at 11:30 p.m. July 18. An enlarged version is at bit.ly/JHneo
"It kind of makes me wonder, he added, "how many times the Astoria Bridge will be repainted before the comet returns in 6,700 years."
