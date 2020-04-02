"A Pacific snake eel (Ophichthus triserialis) was found just south of Sunset Beach around 11:30 a.m. March 29," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium wrote. Her photo of the critter — which can grow up to almost 4 feet long and live in depths up to 500 feet (bit.ly/snakeeel) — is shown.
When Jerry Olson and his wife, Sue, found the eel, which was about a foot and a half long, they were doing their regular walk on Sunset Beach. "It was the weirdest creature we'd ever seen," Jerry recalled. "It was moving, but in pretty bad shape."
They called the aquarium immediately, and Keith Chandler and Tiffany arrived quickly. "There were a lot of eagles and seagulls around," Jerry noted. "It's kind of a miracle they found it."
"(These eels) typically range from Northern California down to Peru," Tiffany explained. "They are rarely seen this far north." They've washed up only twice before in Oregon, once in Bandon, and once in Lincoln City.
"The eel was too lethargic to simply place back into the ocean," Tiffany observed, "so it was taken to the Seaside Aquarium." Although they did their best to warm and save him, sadly, the little guy didn't make it.
"It kind of makes you wonder if our oceans are changing," Jerry noted, "that these species are coming out of their habitats."
