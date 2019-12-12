Want to own your own newspaper?
The 116-year old Davidson Leader, in Saskatchewan, Canada, with a circulation of 1,200-plus, is for sale for $1 by its publisher, Tara De Ryk (pictured). It's "turn-key, ready to start and continue from Jan. 1, 2020" (bit.ly/sasnews).
The catch? All you have to do is write a 500-word maximum editorial about why you would be "the perfect fit to take over this well-established newspaper business."
You only get one shot at it, and all entries must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 13, to davidsonleader@sasktel.net, using "Contest" in the subject line.
Then there's the twice-monthly Skagway News (skagwaynews.com) in Alaska, which publisher Larry Persily is flat out giving away, according to the Anchorage Daily News (bit.ly/scagnews).
He'd prefer someone from Alaska, but he's from Chicago, himself. The catch here is that you'd have to move to Skagway, which has a circulation of 500 (population of around 1,000), but has about 1 million cruise ship passengers stopping by every summer.
Interested? You can email him at paper@alaskan.com. He'd like to find someone by January.
