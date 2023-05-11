The British bark Vancouver, a teak-built vessel en route from London to Fort Vancouver with a cargo of agricultural machinery, general stores and "finery" for Hudson's Bay Co., was under the command of Capt. Mouatt. He was "well and favorably known in marine circles in the Northwest for many years," according to Lewis & Dryden's Marine History of the Pacific Northwest.
However, he and the ship were no match for the Columbia River Bar, even though he was guided by the first officially appointed Columbia River Bar pilot, S. C. Reeves, who assured the captain that he could "make the crossing with his eyes closed." Apparently not, because on May 8, 1848, Reeves drifted off course and sailed the vessel aground on the middle sands of the river.
That night, heavy winds and breakers pounded the bark relentlessly, and she was breaking up. All hands were forced to abandon ship in the boats and managed to make it to shore with no casualties or loss of life. They were later taken to Fort Vancouver.
Capt. Mouatt insisted that the pilot lost the ship through gross negligence; others accused Reeves of wrecking the ship on purpose in a "conspiracy to plunder." Neither charge was proven, but Reeves resigned his position of pilot, anyway.
A year later, while Reeves was commanding the sloop Flora, taking passengers to the California mines, the ship capsized northeast of San Francisco, and he drowned. (Painting: Robert Birch)