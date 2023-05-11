Ear: Vancouver

The British bark Vancouver, a teak-built vessel en route from London to Fort Vancouver with a cargo of agricultural machinery, general stores and "finery" for Hudson's Bay Co., was under the command of Capt. Mouatt. He was "well and favorably known in marine circles in the Northwest for many years," according to Lewis & Dryden's Marine History of the Pacific Northwest.

However, he and the ship were no match for the Columbia River Bar, even though he was guided by the first officially appointed Columbia River Bar pilot, S. C. Reeves, who assured the captain that he could "make the crossing with his eyes closed." Apparently not, because on May 8, 1848, Reeves drifted off course and sailed the vessel aground on the middle sands of the river.

