The dramatic Feb. 3 video of the U.S. Coast Guard rescue of Jericho Labonte on the Columbia River Bar quickly went viral. The rescue swimmer who saved him was Aviation Survival Technician 3rd Class John "Branch" Walton. It was his last day at the Coast Guard’s Advanced Helicopter Rescue School.
Walton got the mission by chance, according to MyCG. He was in class when the mayday call came in, and the students played "rock, paper, scissors" to decide who would have the opportunity to go. Walton won. Of note: Walton didn't even know how to swim before he joined the Coast Guard.
This was his first rescue. "… Once I got to the boat, I started yelling at him to get in the water" Walton said, "because we planned to get him into the rescue sling. He pointed to the wave and that’s when it hit us pretty good. I was scared during the rescue, if I am being honest. I did get raddled up when the wave hit, since it was kind of unexpected."
Back safely on the helicopter, he recalled, "I was ecstatic. I was so happy ... and the first thing I said was, 'Man, I got rocked!' I am honored to work with people who are so dedicated. It is an honor and a dream come true to work with such dedicated rescuers. In my eyes, I did not do anything special. I just got hit by a big wave and it got caught on camera. I did my job. I think our teamwork is the coolest part. It is the whole team that makes this work."