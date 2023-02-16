Ear: Walton

The dramatic Feb. 3 video of the U.S. Coast Guard rescue of Jericho Labonte on the Columbia River Bar quickly went viral. The rescue swimmer who saved him was Aviation Survival Technician 3rd Class John "Branch" Walton. It was his last day at the Coast Guard’s Advanced Helicopter Rescue School.

Walton got the mission by chance, according to MyCG. He was in class when the mayday call came in, and the students played "rock, paper, scissors" to decide who would have the opportunity to go. Walton won. Of note: Walton didn't even know how to swim before he joined the Coast Guard. 

