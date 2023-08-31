Ear: Swanson

"An enterprising member of the U.S. Coast Guard is expanding his one-man mission to clean up roadside trash," the Ear's former news colleague Patrick Webb said.

"Jon Swanson is an electrician’s mate first class based at Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco, Washington. He has gained applause for collecting gazillions of bags of rubbish during his off-duty time."

Tags