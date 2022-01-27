Ear: Maps

Worst case scenario: The Cascadia Subduction Zone erupts, letting loose a magnitude 9-plus earthquake, followed by a tsunami.

Do you know where the anticipated tsunami inundation zones are so you can steer clear of them? Let the Oregon Tsunami Clearinghouse Resource Library keep you up to date with their detailed maps.

An inundation map of Astoria is shown, but the website has maps that cover most of the Oregon Coast at bit.ly/evacmaps

Words to the wise: Be prepared, and know where to go.

