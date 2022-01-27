Sorry, an error occurred.
Worst case scenario: The Cascadia Subduction Zone erupts, letting loose a magnitude 9-plus earthquake, followed by a tsunami.
Do you know where the anticipated tsunami inundation zones are so you can steer clear of them? Let the Oregon Tsunami Clearinghouse Resource Library keep you up to date with their detailed maps.
An inundation map of Astoria is shown, but the website has maps that cover most of the Oregon Coast at bit.ly/evacmaps
Words to the wise: Be prepared, and know where to go.
Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.
