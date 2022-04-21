Tidbits from The Daily Astorian, Saturday, April 23, 1881:
• The resurrected Clatsop Chief is again ready for business. Who'll say now that dead things never crawl.
Note: If ever there was an unlikely resurrection, it was this one, as the Chief, while towing a barge, had been cut in half on the Columbia River by the steamship Oregon on March 2, 1881, and quickly sank.
On March 16, the Clatsop Chief was raised. She'd been lying bottom up, with her bow and boilers missing. Her engines were fine, though, so a bow and new boilers were added, and she was "in splendid condition to return to her labors."
• Cooks' mess house was got off the beach and towed to a safe place under shelter of Cape Hancock (later known as Cape Disappointment), yesterday.
Note: The J. W. & Y. Cooks' scow had broken loose from her moorings on Thursday at Sand Island, and pandemonium ensued, as the crew was terrified the river would take them out over the Columbia River Bar. The scene aboard at the time was deemed "indescribable," yet an attempt was made, nonetheless.
"Everything breakable on board was broken by the wild pitches which the boat made, and the men, fearing that they would go to sea, were in a furious state of excitement. It is said that it was one of the largest prayer meetings ever assembled on board of a scow in the Columbia River …"