Carrie Nunnally, who is a nail technician by trade, loves to sew in her craft room. So it's not surprising that when the coronavirus began, she thought of making masks for her family. Was finding mask-making supplies a problem? Not for Carrie. "Lucky for me, I'm somewhat of a craft/fabric hoarder," she wrote, "and I had just bought a large spool of elastic for other projects."
While she was working on the first batch, her sister called to say that a nurse friend desperately needed cloth masks to go over her N95 mask. Then a local nurse called Carrie for some more masks. "By the time I was finished," she said, "I had made about 50 masks for friends, family and these two wonderful nurses." Then she noticed one of her Astoria friends on Facebook asking if anyone could make some masks for her.
"I thought about scrolling right on past her plea, but I decided to call her to see what was up. As it turns out, her husband — who runs a warehouse with 50 employees — needed 100 masks. The catch – he needed them in 48 hours. I thought, wow, can I do this in 48 hours?" She didn't have enough fabric for that many masks in the same color, so she bought a sheet set and got right to work. "It took me exactly 32 hours to make all 100 masks," she recalled.
"It was a huge undertaking but I'm glad I did it," Carrie noted. "I feel like making masks is my way to contribute and help out during this crisis — it's something I enjoy, and it feels good to make a difference. But I certainly don't think I'm doing anything extra special — there are many other wonderful people in our community, as well as other areas, who are making masks and making a difference. I'm just one of many!"
"I just love the way our community has come together, and those who can are sharing their skills and talents," Carrie added. "Astoria is a wonderful place to be."
Thanks, Nancy McKeown, for mentioning Carrie's story.
