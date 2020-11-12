From The Daily Astorian, Nov. 12, 1885:
• The sale of reserved seats for the Maude Granger performance begins at the New York Novelty store at 10 this morning.
Note: Having Maude Granger (1851-1928) come to Astoria would have been a major coup; she was one of the leading American actresses of her time.
“Her forte was the social problem play … and she had a particular interest in elevating the anguish of contemporary women to the status of classical tragedy,” professor David S. Shields of the University of South Carolina wrote. “Yet she could play the straight woman well in ensemble comedies … Her Broadway credits span over 50 years, from the mid-1870s to the mid-1920s.” (bit.ly/MGranger)
