In honor of election season and dog lovers everywhere: On Feb. 11, Parker the Snow Dog, a Bernese mountain dog, was voted in as the honorary mayor of Georgetown, Colorado, by the town board of selectmen.
According to his Facebook page (which provided the photo shown), busy Mayor Parker's other civic duties include being the official Loveland Ski Area mascot, a therapy dog at Easter Seals Rocky Mountain Village Camp and Beer Dog for Guanella Pass Brewery.
The mayor's website, officialsnowdog.com, declares that "Parker's Pawlitics" consist of his being "committed to bringing hugs, love and cookies to the people of Georgetown." A winning platform, if ever there was one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.