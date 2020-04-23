An animal sanctuary, Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay, California, has found a clever way to take advantage of people having to hold conferences online now and, at the same time, raise funds to help keep the sanctuary going: Goat 2 Meeting (sweetfarm.org/goat-2-meeting).
For a fee, you can add some pizazz to a dreary corporate snooze-fest (i.e. meeting) with a visit from one of the animals at Sweet Farm, or one of the other affiliated animal sanctuaries. One of the farm's photos of a meeting is shown.
The cost ranges from a $65 donation for a 20-minute virtual private tour for up to six people and up to $750 for a 25-minute VIP meeting tour for unlimited guests.
"We're just hoping to bring some smiles to people's faces," Anna Sweet told Business Insider (bit.ly/SweetZoom), "while bringing them out to the farm at the same time."
In case you're wondering, llamas are the farm's most popular "animal ambassadors." And, they'll work for apples.
