"The Volkswagen Beetle is ending production, but that doesn't mean it will be forgotten!" Perry Sun of New York wrote.
"Vintage Beetles and other air-cooled Volkswagens were out in full force at the 21st Annual Highway 1 Treffen — a yearly coastal trek made by the owners of air-cooled Volkswagens from the Canadian border to the Mexican border over the span of 10 days."
"Aptly named after the German word for 'meeting,' this year’s Treffen brought together hundreds of VW enthusiasts and featured beloved, classic VW vehicles including a 1964 Beetle and 1973 Thing …" and Karmann Ghias and VW buses.
"The drive kicked off on July 19 in Port Angeles, Washington," he noted, "and made 10 stops along the way before concluding in San Diego." Photos of the caravan are shown, courtesy of AirheadParts; more are at bit.ly/2019treffen
So, wonder no more why there was a Beetle invasion on July 19, our venerable city of Astoria was the VW enthusiasts' first stop. The group left the next morning, heading for their next destination, Coos Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.