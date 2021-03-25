"'The Misfits,' which stars Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable, was released in theaters in February 1961," Mary Ekorn Jackson wrote. "During that preceding summer, my family vacationed in Reno, Nevada, where most of the movie was filmed.
"… The drive from the Bay Area took less than a day. We could pack lunches for the four of us — my mom, Jean Ekorn (pictured, inset), dad, little sister Nan, and me — and stop to eat our sandwiches along the road to Reno …
"Our vacations in Reno were always pretty predictable, or even boring, but not on this particular afternoon in the summer of 1960. According to Jean, she was walking by herself along the sidewalk in downtown Reno on that stifling summer afternoon — window-shopping, no doubt — when a big limo, chock full of people, pulls to a stop alongside her.
"The limo door opened, out stepped Marilyn Monroe, standing momentarily toe-to-toe with Jean, who was also one of her biggest fans. I'm not sure if they exchanged smiles, shook hands, or what happened next. I am sure, at that moment, my mom was riveted in place, taking in every detail during those most exciting few minutes of her brush with fame.
"… The one attribute my mom would emphasize, after she described Marilyn's dress, which was a kind of a form-fitting, summery organza, perfect as a red-hot scene-stealer; or the pale yellow semi-bouffant trademarked hairstyle, literally sparkling in the Nevada sun; or the retinue of stylists, dressers and makeup artists who accompanied her; along with all the Hollywood trappings within that limo, Jean often said that Marilyn's most remarkable asset was her almost perfect, translucent skin: not a pesky freckle anywhere!
"… It would become the last movie to be made by both Gable (once briefly a theater performer in Astoria) and Monroe … (and) remains a movie classic worth viewing."
Note: For the full story, "Toe to toe with Marilyn," go to bit.ly/MMReno