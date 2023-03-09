Ear: Cleanup

"I'm a volunteer coordinator with a Portland nonprofit called the Eco-School Network," Jen Anderson wrote, "and we wanted to share our exciting news with The Astorian about our recent 11th annual beach cleanup at Fort Stevens State Park ... a record-breaking event!

"It happened Sunday, Feb. 19, and we had 133 volunteers attend our 3-hour event at the South Jetty, including our partners at the nonprofit Sea Turtles Forever ... This area at the mouth of the Columbia River is known as the megasink, for having one of the highest amounts of microplastics in the region.

