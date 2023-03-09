"I'm a volunteer coordinator with a Portland nonprofit called the Eco-School Network," Jen Anderson wrote, "and we wanted to share our exciting news with The Astorian about our recent 11th annual beach cleanup at Fort Stevens State Park ... a record-breaking event!
"It happened Sunday, Feb. 19, and we had 133 volunteers attend our 3-hour event at the South Jetty, including our partners at the nonprofit Sea Turtles Forever ... This area at the mouth of the Columbia River is known as the megasink, for having one of the highest amounts of microplastics in the region.
"We are so proud of our volunteers — parents and families from across the Portland metro area who've come each year and slogged through the snow, rain, hail and sleet. My own kids have been participating since they were in elementary school, and now they're in high school and are deeply interested in environmental justice."
"Our past record was 500 pounds of microplastics removed." she added. "This year we were able to double that, and removed more than 1,062 pounds of debris from the jetty area! Rangers at Fort Stevens were kind enough to help us haul away our debris, and we hope to break another record next year." It's impossible to guess how many sea-lives they may have saved. Thank you!