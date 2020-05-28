"I started a COVID-19 Victory Garden Contest, and it has really taken off!" Melanie Gabriel (pictured) of Lake Oswego wrote. (She was born in Astoria, and her mother, Megan Gabriel, graduated from Astoria High School.)
Melanie's contest runs now through Sept. 15, and the details and rules are at facebook.com/groups/Melaniesvictorygarden under "Announcements" in the left side menu. To get things under way, various stores have been handing out starter garden kits to any family with children under the age of 18 who want to join the contest.
"We are coming down this Saturday," Melanie explained, "to hand out Victory Garden starter kits to kids in Clatsop County that have been donated by the Warrenton Home Depot!" She and her mother will be at Home Depot from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, on the side of the building by the mulch and mowers.
"The purpose of this contest is to teach kids about food insecurities and what they can do to help feed their families," Melanie added. "I'm really excited to see where this can go, and I can't wait to see how many kids will join me in creating a victory garden!"
