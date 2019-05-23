Just because it’s Memorial Day on Monday, here are a few tidbits to ponder:
The tune “Taps” came about when Union Gen. Dan Butterfield (inset) took a dislike to the regular “lights out” call, so with the help of a bugler, took it upon himself to change the tune.
The first time it was used at a military funeral was during the Civil War, while near enemy lines, to replace the standard gun volleys — which would surely have attracted the wrong kind of attention. It’s use quickly spread for such solemn occasions.
“In Flanders Fields” a very grim World War I poem by John McCrea, was the inspiration for those cheerful-looking red Buddy Poppies, assembled by disabled veterans, that you see so many wearing on Memorial Day. The Veterans of Foreign Wars rely on poppy sales to continue their work helping veterans.
As you might recall, Memorial Day was originally started to honor the dead on both sides after the Civil War. Even so, to this day, there is still a Confederate Memorial Day, set aside to specifically honor the Confederate dead.
Seven states — Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and North and South Carolina — still celebrate it, but contentious as ever, on different dates. (bit.ly/vfwpop, bit.ly/confedday, bit.ly/memotidbits, bit.ly/buttertaps)
