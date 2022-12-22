So how did the Lewis and Clark Expedition spend Christmas Day 1805 on the North Coast? Excerpts from their journals tell the tale.
"At daylight this morning," Capt. William Clark wrote, "we were awakened by the discharge of the firearms of all our party and a salute, shouts, and a song, which the whole party joined in under our windows, after which they retired to their rooms (and) were cheerful all the morning ...
"... I received a present of Capt. (Meriwether)Lewis of a fleece hosiery shirt, drawers and socks, a pair of moccasins of (Pvt. Joseph) Whitehouse, a small Indian basket of (Pvt. Silas) Goodrich, two dozen white weasels' tails of the Indian woman, and some black root of the Indians before their departure ...
"We would have spent this day ... in feasting, had we had anything either to raise our spirits or even gratify our appetites. Our dinner consisted of poor elk, so much spoiled that we ate it through mere necessity, some spoiled pounded fish, and a few roots."
Sgt. John Ordway was a bit more upbeat: "We all moved in to our new fort, which our officers name Fort Clatsop after the name of the Clatsop Nation of Indians who live nearest to us ... we have no ardent spirits, but are all in good health — which we esteem more than all the ardent spirits in the world."