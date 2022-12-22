Ear: FortC

So how did the Lewis and Clark Expedition spend Christmas Day 1805 on the North Coast? Excerpts from their journals tell the tale.

"At daylight this morning," Capt. William Clark wrote, "we were awakened by the discharge of the firearms of all our party and a salute, shouts, and a song, which the whole party joined in under our windows, after which they retired to their rooms (and) were cheerful all the morning ...

