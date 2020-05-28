Here is the sixth installment of Daymon Garrett Edward's (pictured, inset) memoir about owning and living in the Waldorf Hotel (aka the Merwyn Hotel) on Duane Street from 1979 to 1980. This excerpt describes living in downtown Astoria at that time.
"After downtown closed at 5:30 p.m. every night, the sidewalks and streets were deserted. We would put on our roller skates and skate around downtown, and not have to worry about sharing the sidewalks. It was a great time to window shop.
"We would also go to the roof for quiet times, and view the sunsets and watch the river, but the best time was when David would play 'Harlem Nocturne' on his recorder down on one of the side streets, and the sound would bounce off the buildings and echo …
"Downtown had its own special sounds. … Our south wall abutted the Elks, and we had window wells there, as well. On the weekends the Big Band sound from their lounge would drift over to the hotel, and if the ballroom was in use and they opened the windows, we could hear even better … many a night I would go to sleep to a wonderful foxtrot …
"Safeway was on the corner of 11th and Duane streets, and was perfect for downtowners. I would buy my produce fresh when I wanted it, plus all the other items on offer, the perfect neighborhood market …
"At that time, Astoria wasn't very diverse in restaurants, but if you knew who was having a special on what nights, you could eat your way around downtown …
"The window wells went from the second floor to the roof, and at certain locations one could hear quite clearly what people were saying in the halls below. Not that I was a snoop, but I was able to keep on top of any nefarious goings-on, and there were nefarious goings-on.
"Bruce was the librarian at Astor (Astoria) Library, and one day … he told me that he had heard 'footfalls upon his roof' — was it one of my guests?
"I looked for footprints on his roof and found them outside a window. I chastised the offender, and apologized to Bruce; he was really a great neighbor."
