Here is the 11th installment of Daymon Garrett Edward's (pictured, inset) memoir about owning and living in the Waldorf Hotel (aka the Merwyn Hotel) on Duane Street from 1979 to 1980. In this segment, he recalls one of many "Special Moments:"
"My mother decided to visit and bring her older sister, my Aunt Lillian. My mother had no idea what to expect, and only knew about the hotel through my letters, and my aunt was always curious to see anything different. Aunt Lillian was my only aunt, but she will always be my favorite aunt.
"I got their rooms ready, two rooms on the fourth floor with adjoining bath — they were sisters, after all. I had a big dinner planned. My mother loves seafood, and I always tried to have it for her when she came to visit me.
"In those days fresh fish that was not fried was hard to find in Clatsop County restaurants, especially in Astoria, the fishing capital of the world, so I usually cooked for her, rather than go out. I had two clients who were fishermen, so I put the call out to them, and Mike and Blair brought me fresh-caught crab. What could be better?
"I (invited several friends and hotel residents). The rooms in our apartment wouldn't hold everyone, so I set up a long table made of sawhorses and plywood in the hall on the fourth floor, and we had a party. I think it was a little bohemian for my mother, but my aunt was enjoying herself.
"I almost thought my mother was going to go find a motel — good luck with that — but she stayed, and they left early the next day. To me, I remember the dinner with pride and warm thoughts: What a group of people from such diverse backgrounds, all living together."
