Here is the 12th installment of Daymon Garrett Edward's (pictured, inset) memoir about owning and living in the Waldorf Hotel (aka the Merwyn Hotel) on Duane Street from 1979 to 1980. In this segment, he recalls "An Exhibition For the Bank."
"At the time, I banked at U.S. Bank and would visit almost daily to deposit money I didn't want to keep at the hotel …
"We had an enormous antique safe in the office, but I didn’t use it because I didn’t want people to think I kept money on hand. My mother taught me to leave cash drawers open at night, so I put a shim in the safe so the door wouldn’t close, and left the office door unlocked, along with removing the cash drawer … I didn't want anyone breaking it open to find it empty, and cause more expense to repair it.
"One day during my visit to the bank, one of the tellers asked me to coffee on her upcoming break; I was intrigued. We met at the Labor Temple Café, and she told me that there was a 'flasher' at my hotel. I gasped!
"The bank had huge high windows on their east wall, and the third and fourth floor windows of the hotel could be seen over the roof of the Astor Library from the bank. The tellers had their backs to the windows, but the customers of the bank had a full unrestricted view of the perpetrator.
"When the tellers heard a gasp from a customer, they would roll their eyes, turn around and see a naked man framed in the hotel window. Thank goodness he wasn't into exhibiting lewd acts of a sexual nature, or any other nature.
"… I moved the flasher to a room across the hall — which looked out onto the blank wall of City Hall — at the first of the following month. He then left the hotel the following month. I would see him around town for years afterward, and wondered who he was terrorizing with his antics."
