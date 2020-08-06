Here is the ninth installment of Daymon Garrett Edward’s (pictured, inset) memoir about owning and living in the Waldorf Hotel (aka the Merwyn Hotel) on Duane Street from 1979 to 1980. This excerpt describes another colorful monthly guest.
"CoCo was our most eccentric guest, and that is a title not easily won! CoCo and her black dachshund, Princess, lived in the front west corner room on the fourth floor, and I inherited CoCo and Princess when I took over the hotel …
"CoCo had been a fixture in downtown Astoria for years, if not decades … and when she retired she stayed (at the hotel), living on just her Social Security check.
"CoCo … had a small refrigerator and a hot plate, both of which were against the hotel rules. Our wiring was old, and never designed to provide that much power to the rooms, and would often blow a fuse …
"Day after day, the elevator would reach the lobby level and CoCo's 5-foot waifish stature would struggle with the elevator's scissor gate. … Once CoCo emerged from the elevator, she would adjust her classic red coat and black beret over her dyed black bobbed hair.
"She wore black oversized horn-rimmed glasses with Coke-bottle lenses, which made her look like a blinking owl. She would be surrounded in a cloud of eau de toilette and have Japanese geisha red slapped on her trembling lips, sometimes off-kilter, depending on the time of day …
"CoCo would spend time in the lobby sitting on our oversized red chairs or sofa … and then CoCo and Princess would go into a comedy routine that they had perfected over the years …
"CoCo (visited) Safeway for her daily ration of cigarettes and wine, and drop off her empty bottles at different city of Astoria trash receptacles around downtown. She didn’t want anyone to know how many bottles of wine she consumed in a day.
"… CoCo would look one way and then the other, then hold her coat open around the receptacle and drop the wine bottle in, and then saunter away. From the back she looked like a woman flasher …"
Stay tuned for CoCo, Part 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.