Here is the fifth installment of Daymon Garrett Edward’s (pictured, inset) memoir about owning the Waldorf Hotel (aka the Merwyn Hotel) on Duane Street in Astoria from 1979 to 1980, where he also lived and ran a hair salon.
The story left off with the trials and tribulations of the work entailed to keep the hotel's "glorious" lobby floor shiny, despite the hotel denizens' antics.
"And then there was the maid — Oh my goodness, the maid! I hired a maid to clean the rooms, halls and toilets and showers. At the time I didn't know she had a drinking problem … oh my, she did.
"When she got drunk she would take off her clothing and run around naked, then go into people's rooms and take money off the dresser. … I guess she was well known around town for this behavior, and of course, some of our male clientele would slip her a bottle and watch her take off, literally …
"I didn't know about it because it happened in the upper reaches of the hotel, but one day they chased her to the lobby, and I had a naked woman with nothing on but her maid's hat and a boozy expression and poorly applied lipstick on her face. I got a blanket and captured her, the police came and hauled her off as I yelled, 'Bring that blanket back.'
"The next day the police returned and stood at the lobby door with the blanket and said they didn't want to come in because they had heard about scuffing my floor … how sweet.
"The guys that supplied the booze buffed the lobby floor for a week, and I had to find a new maid."
