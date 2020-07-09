Here is the eighth installment of Daymon Garrett Edward’s (pictured, inset) memoir about owning and living in the Waldorf Hotel (aka the Merwyn Hotel) on Duane Street from 1979 to 1980. This excerpt describes another colorful monthly guest.
"Monthly guest No. 2: Motorcycle-type guy rents his room for a month, right below my bedroom. The room below my bedroom was never to be rented because I didn't want noise, but the person on the desk at the time was mad at me, so rented that room out.
"Along about 3 a.m., I hear a motorcycle varooming below me. 'Good gads what that can be?' I think. I'm off to the third floor and pounding on his door. He doesn't open, just asks, 'Yah, what ya want?'
"I ask if that is a motorcycle in his room, and he says yes, and I ask why it is in there, and he says the city will give him a ticket if he leaves it on the street, and he doesn’t want anyone to damage it, so he put it in his room.
"Then he starts playing music loudly, and the stairwell is torn up from getting the 'hog' to the third floor, and there are tire tracks on my lobby floor. I pull the fuse to his room, no electricity … then he fires up his bike, and says not to worry, he has a radio on his bike.
"I call the police … they can only tell him to be quiet. I tell the police that his bike has gasoline, it is flammable and 'Oh My Gawd … we will all burn in our night-attire if he stays!'
"The police made sure he left, and watched him damage the stairwell getting that hog down the stairs, and scuff up my lobby floor, so I didn't refund his money. I told him to sue me, the judge and jury would get a kick out of the story."
