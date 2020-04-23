Here is the fourth installment of Daymon Garrett Edward's (pictured, inset) memoir about owning the "Waldorf Hotel" (aka the Merwyn Hotel) from 1979 to 1980, where he also lived and ran a hair salon.
"I received a call from one of the local churches one morning, they wanted to know if I had room for (a family of) 'Vietnamese Boat People' … I had room, so they came to the hotel.
"(The 7-year-old girl's name was) Bik-Min; she was so cute and she spoke some English, her mother and uncle did not, so the poor thing had to do all the translating …
"(At the salon) we talked to Bik-Min, played with her hair, and customers would bring her and her family gifts; one client even paid their rent for them. … The family was a great addition to our hotel family; I wonder what ever happened to them?
"The battleship linoleum in the lobby was coated with self-shining wax. … What a shine, what a glorious floor, what work we had to put in to make it that way …
"One day, shortly after the lobby floor was restored, there was a commotion at the front door … two policemen and one of our guests (were) in a confrontation. Our guest had a (fencing) foil, and the police were trying to capture him.
"Our guest ran through the lobby, around the mirrored posts and up the stairs wielding his foil like Errol Flynn on the high seas. I just couldn't take it anymore, I slapped conditioner on my client's hair (no extra cost) and ran to the lobby telling everyone to, "stop this instant, I just had the floor waxed and I don't want to have it redone!"
"All three were shocked and stopped, but the police snapped out of it first, and lunged forward and wrestled our guest to the floor and took him away.
"The next day they came back to apologize for scuffing up my floor, Astoria's finest. When the guest came back, I told him he owed me a good buffing before he went to bed. He was buffing the floor after dinner and there were no more problems."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.