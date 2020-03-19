From 1979 to 1980, when he was around 30 years old, Astoria's favorite expatriate, Daymon Garrett Edwards, who now lives in South Korea, owned the the Waldorf Hotel (aka the Merwyn Hotel) on Duane Street. At the time, he also owned several hair salons.
Below, and for the next several weeks, there will be excerpts from his memoir about that time in his life, and the hotel's.
"When I first viewed the Merwyn Hotel, prior to the sale, I put a cat flea collar around each of my ankles," he wrote, "to ward off the pesky little jumpers, and had a flashlight that could light up the night, as the utilities were off, and I inspected the four floors above ground, and then the dreaded basement.
"… The elevator was a cage affair original to the 1926 construction, built after the Great Fire of 1922. The third and fourth floor front rooms had an unobstructed view of the Columbia River …
"The lobby entrance had posts with inset mirrors and trim, the main lobby was vast with a soaring ceiling, some of it peeling, and matching front windows facing north, so the lobby was bright without the dazzling sun's glare, when it did show, drapes weren’t needed.
"A small office and a check-in counter were on the west wall, with a wonderful antique cash register sitting proudly on the counter. An extremely large print was on the wall, but it had seen better days.
"The floor had seamless battleship linoleum in a dark red pattern. The linoleum got its name from its use on battleships, where it had to endure high foot traffic. The color pattern went almost all the way through the 5 millimeter product, and this would prove to be a godsend later.
"Off the lobby was a small alcove and a storage closet, those two areas would be transformed into my new salon, and there was a bathroom at one end; I had everything I would need to open my salon."
He is pictured, in his salon at the hotel. Stay tuned for the next installment …
