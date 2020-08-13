Here is the tenth installment of Daymon Garrett Edward’s (pictured, inset) memoir about owning and living in the Waldorf Hotel (aka the Merwyn Hotel) on Duane Street from 1979 to 1980. This is part two of the tale of CoCo, a colorful monthly guest, and her dachshund, Princess:
"Over time, CoCo’s drinking became more intense, and her Social Security payments weren't keeping up with her expenses, so she drank even more, and could be seen … sometimes passed out in the oddest locations, with Princess sitting, patiently waiting. … The police or a kind citizen would bring her home to the hotel …
"The most humorous and sad memory I have of CoCo is when we had two nefarious characters living at the hotel as monthly renters. … These two idiots had gotten a half-kilogram of shake marijuana, and then found out that it didn't give a high. They had been duped and needed to unload their useless stash … so they went to CoCo and offered her a commission on all the grass she sold. … Note: We had window wells in the hotel, and many conversations could be overheard … and I was able to keep up on the latest schemes happening …
"CoCo, with Princess in tow … wandered around downtown saying in her raspy voice, 'marijuana, marijuana for sale, five bucks,' and would shake a baggie so all could see the merchandise … (even at the bus stop)
"Well, many of the bus riders were members of the older and respectable local habitués, and were shocked and offended that this local caricature of age and style would approach them and assume they were marijuana smokers. The police were called!
"… I explained to the police that the marijuana didn't work, and (who) were the true culprits. The police went to the hotel, got the two drug dealers and took them off to the police station, giving CoCo a verbal warning …
"Finally … CoCo’s decline was fast, with a trip to the hospital and other problems related to age, smoking and alcohol.
"CoCo and Princess … you made the Waldorf Hotel, Astoria, in your minds, a world-class hotel, and for that, I thank you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.