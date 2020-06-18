Here is the seventh installment of Daymon Garrett Edward's (pictured, inset) memoir about owning and living in the Waldorf Hotel (aka the Merwyn Hotel) on Duane Street from 1979 to 1980. This excerpt describes a colorful monthly guest.
"About day and monthly guests. Day guests pay by the day, and you can refuse to take their money if they want to stay longer, or they can pay up to so many days in advance and still be a day renter — but watch out for the monthly renter. Once they pay, they are like a renter at an apartment house, and the laws to get them out are in their favor, where with the daily guest, the law favors the establishment. If the police are called, they always ask if they are a daily or monthly guest.
"Monthly guest No. 1: A dapper grey-haired man walks into the hotel dressed in a suit with a nice-looking suitcase, shoes polished, and asks to rent a room for two months, paid in advance. He looks like he will be a good addition.
"He pays and waits for his receipt, then goes up to his room, and a half-hour later comes down to the lobby in his boxer shorts and a white tank top, and lights up a cigarette — even then I had a no smoking policy — and looks around and says, 'Does anyone know about spontaneous combustion? If not, come to the lobby tonight.'
"I knew I had a cuckoo on my hands, and there was nothing I could do about it. Later I got a call from one of the other resident hotels warning me about him, but it was too late, he had arrived. The resident-hotels tried to warn each other when a new character arrived in town, and this guy had been kicked out of two places already. His modus operandi was: He acts crazy, then he asks for money to leave, and if you don't pay it he gets really crazy.
"I paid him off, and soon he just sauntered out the door, pressed suit, suitcase and polished shoes."
