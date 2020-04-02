In the second installment of Daymon Garrett Edward's (pictured, inset) memoir, "Waldorf Hotel" (aka the Merwyn Hotel, which he owned from 1979 to 1980), he talks about starting to fill the rooms. An old photo of the hotel is shown.
"Some of the past tenants came looking for their old room. Coco and her dachshund moved back to the fourth floor, corner room; Kenny moved back to his old second floor room; and about eight others returned.
"There were about 40 rooms, but the manager's rooms were on the second floor, and my 10 rooms were on the fourth floor, leaving about 25 rentable rooms. … I hired a man to manage the hotel, and he brought his wife and daughter along and moved into the manager's apartment.
"I also had many people looking for rooms who had no money. The ones that looked reliable and didn't smell of grass, or booze, or have dilated pupils, I would offer a room for work, but they had to do the work first, no exceptions!
"… Then one day, David comes in the front door, wants a room and will work for it. I set him to painting, then he does odd jobs and we become friends; I don't think he ever had to pay for a room. … David soon took an interest in sign painting and eventually painted all the Waldorf signs. David and I were avid admirers of sign-painter Arvid Wuonola, and would wonder around town looking at Arvid’s work …
"A couple of months in, the manager one day collected all the rents and just walked out the door with his wife and daughter. … Everything in their apartment was as they left it, even the food on the stove … poof, gone with my rent money. Well, that was a catastrophe …
"Heating that place with oil and electricity to power the building was expensive, and I could just imagine that meter whirling when the elevator rose and descended countless times a day. I took to the stairs, encouraged everyone else to do the same, and put an 'Out of Order' sign on the elevator."
