Since there's still some rainy downtime until spring has sprung, here's something to keep you entertained for hours, if not months: The Smithsonian has released 2.8 million high-resolution images of everything from art to zoology and more into the public domain. Now anyone can download and use them to create anything they want (bit.ly/SmithImages).
The Smithsonian will also be rolling out another "200,000 or so" images throughout this year as it continues digitizing its 155 million-plus items. Pictured, a "Creeping Baby Doll Patent Model."
"The Smithsonian is our national collection, the people's collection," Decemberists guitarist Chris Funk noted. "There's something to that. To me, this (launch) is the Smithsonian saying: 'This is your collection, to take and create with.' That's really empowering."
Interested? Settle in and start here: bit.ly/SmithSearch.
