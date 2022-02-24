One of the most beloved landmarks on the North Coast is the legendary Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, aka Terrible Tilly, whose light first shone in 1881, and was shut down in 1957.
Mimi Morissette bought the lighthouse in 1980, cleaned up the mess, did repairs, and reopened it as Eternity at Sea, a columbarium to house urns of ashes. Unfortunately, the venture did not fare well.
The columbarium has since lost its license, and the weather, wind and sea have wreaked havoc on the lighthouse, which is quite difficult to access, but Morissette remains optimistic that the lighthouse, and the columbarium, can be revived.
"This is a great picture showing the work that must be done," she wrote on Facebook about the photo shown. "Replace tower metal with titanium panels, and the front and back doors with titanium. Then a good paint job, and Tilly will be back to square one.
"Of course, we have to evict the sea lions, and they are not very tidy, so will need a major swabbing out of the interior debris that they will leave behind …"
"We will be looking for new owners in the cemetery industry at a convention starting March 21. Tilly will have her own booth at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas." Tilly was featured at a similar convention in 2019.
"Tilly is a dedicated cemetery, where she has room for 300,000 urns," Morisette noted. "A small piece of each purchase will go in her perpetual care fund, where she should have enough money to look beautiful for years, and maybe even centuries." Fingers crossed for both Mimi and Tilly.