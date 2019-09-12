Fall is in the air, and one of the things that comes to mind is pumpkins. Halloween, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread, you name it. So it's no wonder that a story about Alaska's biggest pumpkin ever in the Anchorage Daily News was eye-catchy (bit.ly/bigsquash).
Dale Marshall of Anchorage hauled his 2,051 pound pumpkin to the Alaska State Fair. He is pictured, with his prize-winner and the Pumpkin and Cabbage Fairies, courtesy of the Alaska State Fair Facebook page.
"It was mind blowing," Marshall told ADN. "… Nobody has grown a pumpkin this size this far north in the world.” It took 79 days to grow, and required a minimum of 75 gallons of water a day. (Don't try this in Astoria.)
There is no pie in the sky, as the pumpkin is inedible. But only for humans — it will be donated to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.
Just so you know, the largest pumpkin in U.S. history, at 2,528 pounds, was grown by Steve Geddes of New Hampshire; and, according to Guinness World Records, the world's biggest, at 2,624 pounds, was grown by Mathias Willemijns of Belgium. (bit.ly/bigsquash2)
