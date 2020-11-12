(Not so) Fun rerun: North Coasters who are interested in the 2011 tsunami that hit Japan should note that a new after-effect has turned up — mutant butterflies.
The insects are like the movie “Mothra” — an exquisitely bad 1961 (ironically) Japanese science fiction movie about a gigantic mutant moth — coming to life on a miniature scale.
One of the deformed butterflies is pictured, left, next to a normal one, courtesy of Hiyama et al/Scientific Reports (bit.ly/minimothra).
The mutation is caused by the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant disaster, which followed the earthquake/tidal wave. Since being exposed to radiation, the butterflies are showing abnormalities like various disfigurements, small wings, indented eyes and changes in color patterns.
Joji Otaki from the University of the Ryukyus in Okinawa, Japan, who led the research, said “since we’ve seen these effects on butterflies, it’s easy to imagine that it would also have affected other species as well.” Scary. (In One Ear, 8/17/2012)
